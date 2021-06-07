Advertisement

Jefferson Co. inmate accused of stealing truck, escaping custody

By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County officials said an inmate is back in custody after escaping Monday morning.

According to reports, Jacob Thomas, 42, an inmate assigned to the Jefferson Co. workhouse program was on work detail at the Jefferson County Landfill.

Thomas allegedly stole a landfill pickup truck and headed down State Road 92 around 7:30 a.m. Officials said Thomas lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

Deputies took Thomas back into custody and charged him with felony escape, theft of property and driving with a revoked license.

Thomas was originally in custody for driving under the influence and had less than two weeks left on his sentence, officials said.

