Knoxville Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Anyone who sees the teen is urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with info on Kaylee’s whereabouts should call 865-215-6813.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 14-year-old.

According to police, Kaylee Nicole Jones was last seen leaving 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on May 25.

Kaylee is about 5′6″ and 200lbs with blue eyes and brown hair, police said.

