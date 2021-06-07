Knoxville Police searching for missing 14-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 14-year-old.

According to police, Kaylee Nicole Jones was last seen leaving 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on May 25.

Kaylee is about 5′6″ and 200lbs with blue eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone who sees the teen is urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with info on Kaylee’s whereabouts should call 865-215-6813.

Help us locate missing Kaylee Nicole Jones, who left 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on May 25. Kaylee, 14, is about 5’6” and 200lbs with blue eyes & brown hair. If anyone sees Kaylee, they are urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with info on Kaylee's whereabouts should call 865-215-6813. pic.twitter.com/oNJdBaNH7G — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.