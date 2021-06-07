Advertisement

Knoxville Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles.

According to police, three suspects allegedly burglarized a victim’s vehicle on May 25 at the Day’s Inn located at 114 Dante Road.

On May 18, a separate suspect was accused of burglarizing a victim’s car at 1800 Linden Avenue. Police said immediately after the incident, the victim’s credit cards were used by the suspect at several stores.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

