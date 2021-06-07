Knoxville Police searching for suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles.

According to police, three suspects allegedly burglarized a victim’s vehicle on May 25 at the Day’s Inn located at 114 Dante Road.

Investigators are working to identify the pictured suspects, who burglarized a victim’s vehicle on May 25 at the Day’s Inn located at 114 Dante Road. pic.twitter.com/l0b4FY4Le6 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 7, 2021

On May 18, a separate suspect was accused of burglarizing a victim’s car at 1800 Linden Avenue. Police said immediately after the incident, the victim’s credit cards were used by the suspect at several stores.

Help needed to identify the pictured suspect. On May 18, a victim’s car was burglarized at 1800 Linden Avenue. Immediately after, the victim’s stolen credit cards were used by the suspect at several stores. The suspect is an elderly black male with thick dreads. pic.twitter.com/p3jqTOTtCZ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 7, 2021

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

