KPD looking for two suspected in $6,000 glasses theft
The two are accused of stealing many glasses frames valued at over $6,000 total, KPD officials said.
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved in a LensCrafters theft at West Town Mall Friday, June 4.
The two are accused of stealing many glasses frames valued at over $6,000 total, KPD officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Crime stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials said.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.