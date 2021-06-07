Advertisement

KPD looking for two suspected in $6,000 glasses theft

The two are accused of stealing many glasses frames valued at over $6,000 total, KPD officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are on the lookout for two suspects involved in a LensCrafters theft at West Town Mall Friday, June 4.

Investigators are working to identify the two pictured suspects who were involved in a theft that occurred at the...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Monday, June 7, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Crime stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials said.

