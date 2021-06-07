Manhunt underway in Madisonville following motorcycle chase

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the search for a suspect is underway.

Authorities said they were called to the Taco Bell Sunday night on Highway 411 in Madisonville after a woman ran into the business asking for help.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found the suspect on a motorcycle. According to reports, the suspect started the motorcycle and fled down Highway 411 towards Vonore. The suspect then crashed near Mason Road on Highway 411.

Officials said the suspect fled the crash site. Monroe County Sheriffs Office deputies said they received information of a burglary at a residence near the search area on Mason Road.

At this time, the subject has not been apprehended. Officials ask that anyone who lives in or around the area of Mason Road and Badger Road to report any suspicious activity to 911.

