Miley Cyrus to perform free concert for vaccinated fans in Nashville
Cyrus said the performance is for an upcoming PRIDE month TV special called “Stand By You.”
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miley Cryus announced she will host a free concert in her hometown for fans who have been vaccinated.
The concert will be held in Nashville, Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The location has not yet been announced.
The singer said she will perform covers and original songs with, “hand-pick guests.”
Tickets can be requested online.
