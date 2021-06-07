Advertisement

Miley Cyrus to perform free concert for vaccinated fans in Nashville

Cyrus said the performance is for an upcoming PRIDE month TV special called "Stand By You."
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miley Cryus announced she will host a free concert in her hometown for fans who have been vaccinated.

The concert will be held in Nashville, Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The location has not yet been announced.

Cyrus said the performance is for an upcoming PRIDE month TV special called “Stand By You.”

The singer said she will perform covers and original songs with, “hand-pick guests.”

Tickets can be requested online.

