Miley Cyrus to perform free concert for vaccinated fans in Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miley Cryus announced she will host a free concert in her hometown for fans who have been vaccinated.

The concert will be held in Nashville, Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. The location has not yet been announced.

Cyrus said the performance is for an upcoming PRIDE month TV special called “Stand By You.”

The singer said she will perform covers and original songs with, “hand-pick guests.”

Tickets can be requested online.

If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021

