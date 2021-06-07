Missing Morristown teen found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department searched for a missing 16-year-old Monday. She has since been found safe, officials say.

According to investigators, Ashley Dedecker was last seen Sunday afternoon at her home where she reportedly left a note for her mother stating she was leaving.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts. The 14-year-old is 4′9″, weighs 140 and has black hair.

Anyone with information about Ashley Dedecker’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Phil Hurst by phone at 423-585-4675 or email phurst@mymorristown.com.

