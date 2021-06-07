Advertisement

Missing Morristown teen found safe

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department searched for a missing 16-year-old Monday. She has since been found safe, officials say.

According to investigators, Ashley Dedecker was last seen Sunday afternoon at her home where she reportedly left a note for her mother stating she was leaving.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a blue tank top with blue and white shorts. The 14-year-old is 4′9″, weighs 140 and has black hair.

Anyone with information about Ashley Dedecker’s whereabouts is urged to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701 or Detective Phil Hurst by phone at 423-585-4675 or email phurst@mymorristown.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional
Pop-up storms develop each afternoon this week in the heat and humidity.
Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers
Knoxville Fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work
Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work