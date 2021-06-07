Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old child found safe

The missing child is believed to have gotten on or off the wrong bus.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officials were searching for a child missing in Sevierville, spokespersons said Monday. The child has since been found safe and unharmed.

The child, identified as 5-year-old Bastian Carillo, is believed to have gotten on or off the wrong bus. He was supposed to be dropped off on Henderson Ave. at the Sevierville Primary School, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 865-453-5506 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Lindsey Nelson Stadium
No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional
Pop-up storms develop each afternoon this week in the heat and humidity.
Gulf moisture lead to tropical taste of active weather
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
More rain in the coming days: your soupy forecast
TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers
Knoxville Fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work
Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work