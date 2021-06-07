Missing 5-year-old child found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officials were searching for a child missing in Sevierville, spokespersons said Monday. The child has since been found safe and unharmed.

The child, identified as 5-year-old Bastian Carillo, is believed to have gotten on or off the wrong bus. He was supposed to be dropped off on Henderson Ave. at the Sevierville Primary School, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 865-453-5506 or call 911.

