Spotty showers this morning, storms this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies will stay generally cloudy through the course of the day today with off and on showers and storms that move through the area. Some of these storms have the potential to produce some brief heavy rain. Look for rainfall amounts to be between a quarter to half inch. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s as we go into the afternoon. Some areas that see more rain and clouds will stay in the upper 70s..

High’s on Monday will be near 81 in Knoxville to 78 in Crossville.

We keep the clouds and chances for rain with us as move into the evening hours. If you’re grilling out for dinner keep an eye on the WVLT First Alert Weather App so you can dodge the showers. Temperatures fall back into the mid 70s around sunset.

We’ll wake up on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures right at 70. Quite muggy once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

That summertime pattern continues throughout the rest of the workweek. Spotty showers and storms along with high humidity are expected throughout the next several days. Highs will be near 83 Tuesday with spotty pop-ups, especially in the afternoon hours.

While we could use the rain, it’s not that organized and can be hit or miss on downpours for some. Also, the energy available is looking like a stronger storm could develop. You can turn on “heavy rain” and/or “lightning” nearby notifications in the WVLT Weather app!

