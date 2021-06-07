USA Cycling National Championships to impact Oak Ridge traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The USA Cycling National Pro Road tIme Trial Championship will be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 17 through 20.

Officials said numerous significant traffic changes will be made during the championship.

On Thursday, June 17 a significant portion of Melton Lake Drive will be shut down to through traffic to provide a closed-loop course.

The partial shutdown will begin at 8 a.m. Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road. At 9 a.m. Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Blvd. Union Valley Road will also be closed. Residents of the River’s Run, Rockbridge and Royal Troon neighborhoods are to exit right onto Melton Lake Drive toward Edgemoor Rd until 9:15 a.m.

Melton Lake Drive will be fully closed from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road beginning at 9:15 a.m. Residents of Palisades Parkway may turn left onto MLD toward Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The River’s Run, Rockbridge and Royal Troon neighborhoods, including the Rolling Links Blvd Entrance, will be shut down beginning at 9:15 a.m. Residents may exit the neighborhood using Rolling Links Blvd. to turn right on Melton Lake Drive between 11:10 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

In case of emergency, officials said an EMS and fire truck will be on standby. Any recurring services including but not limited to: home care, lawn care, or repair will need to be rescheduled or arrive prior to 9:15 a.m. All vehicles along the race route are required to be in the driveway and off the road, according to city officials.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Dr. intersection to Melton Lake Drive. Officials said there will be no access onto Melton Lake Drive from Emory Valley Rd. Residents of Amanda Dr. or Emory Valley Rd. will be required to take Antioch Dr., Baylor Dr., Baltimore Dr. to exit the neighborhood.

All roads are scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m.

