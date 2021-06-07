Advertisement

‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash

Father Jim Sichko saw the aftermath of the crash
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people were killed in a wrong way crash Saturday, outside of Lexington.

According to our sister station WKYT Father Jim Sichko, a Papal Missionary for Pope Francis, passed by the accident that took the lives of both drivers, and four children in the car that was hit by the wrong way driver.

In an interview with WKYT, Father Sichko said finding God in a situation like this can be hard for many.

“A lot of people ask you know, ‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ How can God allow this to happen? I think that the better question is, ‘Where do you find God in this, meaning you find God in those who are able to get the message across, you find God in the first responders,” says Father Jim Sichko to WKYT reporter Grace Finerman.

Father Jim was there as first responders worked the scene. He stood by and offered prayers to the families, fearing the worst.

“A whole family or part of a family, I mean what else do you do? If this can lighten the load of individuals, I mean their lives are changed forever in this family’s lives are changed forever,” Father Jim says.

He adds he is willing to pay for the children’s funerals.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
Venomous snake spotted in GSMNP
Venomous Timber Rattlesnake caught on video in Smokies
Fans at Knoxville Regional inside Lindsey nelson Stadium
Vols advance to first Super Regional in 16 years

Latest News

Ashley Dedecker
Morristown Police searching for missing 16-year-old
Officials said the event is geared towards families and children and will allow those without a...
The Cove at Concord Park to host free fishing day
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source:...
Miley Cyrus to perform free concert for vaccinated fans in Nashville
Carrie Underwood surprised a group of Knoxville fitness instructors and fans at a private...
Carrie Underwood surprises Knoxville fans
According to police, Kaylee Nicole Jones was last seen leaving 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on...
Knoxville Police searching for missing 14-year-old