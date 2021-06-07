Advertisement

Y-12 National Security Complex deploys anti-drone system

The new system is aimed at identifying and tracking unauthorized drones.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Jun. 7, 2021
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Y-12 National Security Complex has deployed an anti-drone system aimed at countering all unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, over the Y-12 airspace, officials said in a release.

The system is designed to identify and track potential threats to the facility, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defines a threat as any unmanned aircraft that, when left unabated, could harm a person or property or conduct surveillance.

“The National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office (NPO) is announcing this deployment and the airspace restriction to the public to minimize the threat of unauthorized UAS flights over Y-12,” said NPO manager Teresa Robbins. “This will enhance our ability to effectively protect this vital national security facility.”

The Y-12 complex is designated by the FAA as a “No Drone Zone,” meaning it is illegal to fly an unauthorized drone in Y-12 airspace.

