Knoxville fire links rash of house fires to people going back to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department reported at least 10 house fires in less than four weeks. While an investigation into the cause of each fire is underway, Captain D.J. Corcoran credited some to post-pandemic human error.

“People really just need to be on their game,” Corcoran said.

He told WVLT News a change in routine can start a devastating fire. People are coming out of a pandemic and leaving the house for the first time in months, which means some have left on those ready-for-work appliances.

“Those are manmade items and they’re subject to fail,” said Corcoran. “Just imagine, everything that you care about- as far as possessions - are destroyed. Your whole history. Your whole life. It’s very devastating to have a fire.”

Corcoran suggested residents, who are easing back into the swing of work and social life, focus on what electronics are used and left on. He also included countertop appliances.

Corcoran said seasonal fires are expected to appear this summer due to grills and overused air filters inside the home.

