No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second tussle with the Tigers looms on the horizon for No. 2 Tennessee. LSU beat Oregon 9-8 early Tuesday morning to claim the Eugene Regional and set up one more series with the Vols.

Tennessee claimed the Knoxville regional after a shutdown outing from the pitching staff and a two-run homer from Drew Gilbert lifted the Vols to a 3-1 win over Liberty Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win, Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history and first time since 2005. Next weekend’s Super Regional in Knoxville will mark the first time that Tennessee has ever hosted a Super Regional.

Tennessee completed its first series sweep over LSU since 2008 with a 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings in late March. Luc Lipcius came up with the winning hit with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the eighth to give the Volunteers their second walk-off win of the day.

