Advertisement

No. 2 Tennessee to host LSU in Super Regional

A second tussle with the Tigers looms on the horizon for No. 2 Tennessee. LSU beat Oregon 9-7 early Tuesday morning to claim the Eugene Regional and set up one more series with the Vols.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Lindsey Nelson Stadium(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A second tussle with the Tigers looms on the horizon for No. 2 Tennessee. LSU beat Oregon 9-8 early Tuesday morning to claim the Eugene Regional and set up one more series with the Vols.

Tennessee claimed the Knoxville regional after a shutdown outing from the pitching staff and a two-run homer from Drew Gilbert lifted the Vols to a 3-1 win over Liberty Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win, Tennessee advanced to the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in program history and first time since 2005. Next weekend’s Super Regional in Knoxville will mark the first time that Tennessee has ever hosted a Super Regional.

Tennessee completed its first series sweep over LSU since 2008 with a 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings in late March. Luc Lipcius came up with the winning hit with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the eighth to give the Volunteers their second walk-off win of the day.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear tranquilized, GSMNP visitors fined after feeding bear
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
Discovery of two bodies in Blount Co. leads to death investigation
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified

Latest News

Rob and Brett Edgerton
On anniversary of former player’s passing, Vols’ walk-off grand slam ‘divine intervention’
Fans at Knoxville Regional inside Lindsey nelson Stadium
Vols advance to first Super Regional in 16 years
Atanta Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones.
Titans add Julio Jones in trade with Falcons
Vols bats hammer Liberty setting new NCAA Tournament program record in 9-3 win