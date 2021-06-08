Advertisement

TDOC offers $5,000 bonuses for new correctional officers

TDOC is offering bonuses for retention, hiring and recruitment.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is offering new correctional officers a $5,000 signing bonus, existing officers a $4,000 bonus and employees who recruit new officers a $1,000 bonus, department officials announced.

The bonuses are payable over 18 months and are effective now, the announcement said.

“One of the most important functions of any organization is a commitment to recruiting and retaining employees,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “While TDOC has been successful in reducing turnover to a five-year low in the last fiscal year, vacancies in the security series remain high, despite our best efforts at recruiting.”

The hiring, retention and recruitment bonuses will be paid for through existing funds and payroll savings, the announcement said.

Those interested can look into careers here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

