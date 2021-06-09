Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Disturbing details revealed in murder trial of couple accused of killing, dismembering Oak Ridge woman
Knoxville Super Regional
Vols are Omaha bound!
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said seven men were arrested and accused...
7 men arrested in connection to East Tenn. human trafficking operation
I-75 backup
All lanes re-opened following multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting
Mass shootings left 9 people dead and dozens injured over the weekend as gun violence continues...
8 mass shootings in 6 states over weekend
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball’s game time vs. Virginia announced
The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Anonymous sleuths help the FBI identify suspects from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
'Sedition hunters' help FBI track insurrectionists