Axe throwing bar opens in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new axe throwing company is part of many new things in Pigeon Forge this summer.

On Thursday, the new Country Roads Axe Company opened at the Shops in Pigeon Forge.

The business owners are from West Virginia but said they visit Pigeon Forge often and decided this was the place to open a business for the growing sport.

“It’s only been around as an indoor sport in the united states for about six years now. So it’s, it’s just now on the upswing and becoming to be real popular in the area,” said Brandon Disney, one of the owners of Country Roads Axe Company. “It’s new, it’s different, it’s exciting, it’s, it’s got a bit of a rustic feel, you know, people get in tune with outdoors a little bit without having to be outdoors.”

Not only can visitors come in and have fun with family or friends, but they can also get professional training. The experience also incorporates technology with a moving target.

“As you progress through, the target will change every time you throw and score it, it’ll change. We’ve got a zombie game. Tic tac toe, connect four,” said Disney.

Sue Carr with the City of Pigeon Forge said the axe-throwing business is just one of the dozens of new attractions open for the summer in the city. She said from Toybox Mini Golf to Country Roads Axe Throwing there’s something for everyone.

“The city is 60 years old and has been entertaining guests for that many years and you know one of the great things that makes our visitors return each year, here is what, and this year we’ve got some great new attractions,” said Carr.

The Axe Company will offer new food options as well. The business introduced a “kissed by coal” pizza instead of the traditional wood stove cooked pizza.

“Instead of wood, we use coal. It’s a new haven, or new haven-style inspired pizza, with a real thin crust real crispy,” said Disney.

The axe company is located behind the track just off The Parkway in Pigeon Forge.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.