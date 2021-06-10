Advertisement

Bass Pro Shop donating rods and reels to kids across Knoxville

Bass Pro Shops donated rods and reels to Mountain Music Kids as a part of its Gone Fishing program.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bass Pro Shops donated rods and reels to Mountain Music Kids as a part of its ‘Gone Fishing’ program.

The event kicked off Bass Pro Shops Gone Fishing program to promote children getting outdoors. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are donating more than 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organizations that help kids from all backgrounds connect to the outdoors.

The program will happen June 12-13 and 19-20. Kids of all ages are invited to catch a fish at the Bass Pro Shop free catch-and-release ponds, take home a “First Fish” certificate and beginner’s guides, and participate in free seminars, free crafts and free photo downloads.

“The effort is part of the company’s mission to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors,” according to a statement from Bass Pro Shops. “Since the program’s inception, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated 400,000 items to youth-focused nonprofit organizations across North America.”

Visit https://www.basspro.com/ for more details.

