Big drying trend down the line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers have not been that numerous so far Thursday but more rain come on dawn Friday - many of them fairly heavy. Rain will be pretty common during Friday and Saturday afternoons.

We have a substantial dry trend next week, so get ready to get some sun!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers are finally rolling in from the west, along with some untapped moisture a couple miles up high. The rest of us are just muggy and very warm. We start out Friday morning around 70 and from there it’s a nearly identical forecast to the day before. That means fairly widespread afternoon showers and storms. The winds are starting to shift, however. They’re first out of the west, then northwest and then the north. That crumbles the soggy pattern for the first time all week.

LOOKING AHEAD

More showers pop up this weekend, but by that point, the stubborn storm complex is about to leave the East Coast. Looks like we’ll have much fewer storms to contend with early Sunday and then most of Monday is dry.

Next week, the weather pattern looks much quieter and much drier. While the heat builds across the Plains states, temperatures will hover a touch below average in the lower 80s and we’ll see the humidity go down a little bit. We crank up the temperatures to nearly 90 degrees by next Friday.

Download the WVLT First Alert Weather app:

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.