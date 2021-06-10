Advertisement

East Tennessee Mars asteroid expert gets tapped into ultra-rare science order

Now that his career is nearing sunset, Hap McSween wants to be known – not for awards – but for blasting geology past Earth.
Mars One is a Netherlands-based nonprofit that wants to establish a permanent human settlement...
Mars One is a Netherlands-based nonprofit that wants to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Five hopeful astronauts on the one-way mission express their thoughts and theories about leaving planet earth forever in a new digital short.
By Ben Cathey
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hap McSween has done a lot of things over his 75 years: he’s been a professor, mentor, Air Force pilot, a Harvard grad, nearly an astronaut in his younger days and now he’s on the Mount Olympus of scientist.

Dr. McSween was recently invited into the prestigious National Academy of Science. Fewer than 3,000 Americans can say that.

That’s a big deal for the Big Orange – with an assist from the Red Planet. And he was there when all the biggest discoveries were made.

“The opportunity to explore the solar system comes to one generation realistically,” McSween said.

Henry “Hap” McSween is the man NASA comes to when they want to know about rocks on Mars.

“This is just so much darn fun, you know,” McSween said.

He may be professor emeritus – retired – but he’s not slowing down. A chance meeting decades ago whet Hap’s appetite for a very dry planet.

“There was a gateway moment... I had this job at UT lined up but I had a summer to kill,” McSween said.

He got to study ultra-rare meteors that were blasted off of Mars.

“It requires five kilometers per second, so that’s FAST,” McSween said.

Dr. McSween once dreamed of being a NASA astronaut. He even went though their battery of tests to qualify. NASA now counts him among their advisors for the Mars rovers.

“{They} Optimize the chances for finding evidence of ancient life, if ever there was life on Mars,” McSween said.

All of the ingredients are there, he says. Plus, things are big on Mars, including the solar system’s largest volcano. It is big enough to stretch across the state of Tennessee, long-ways.

Now that his career is nearing sunset, Hap McSween wants to be known – not for awards – but for blasting geology past Earth.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Dolly Parton was doing some antique shopping last week in middle Tennessee.
Dolly Parton goes antique shopping in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

The Halls Greenway
Dangerous, illegal, and costly- vandals trash Halls Greenway
Business of 19 years set to close at the end of July
Knoxville antique store closes it’s doors after 19 years
David Cutcliffe shares story of beating OU’s Heupel in 1999 bowl game
Kingsport Axmen
“Concerning and troubling behavior” of former player prompts dismissal of Kingsport baseball team
A western lowland gorilla was born July 13, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park welcomed newborns one day apart