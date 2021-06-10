Advertisement

Former Fentress Co. deputy indicted for selling agency-issued AR-15 rifle

Investigators were able to recover the weapon and Richards is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Fentress County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been indicted for selling his agency issued AR-15 rifle.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating Derek Cull Richards, 42, after allegations of misconduct at the sheriff’s office. Agents determined while Richards was serving as a FCSO deputy, he sold his agency issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain.

Richards is charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Thursday, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

