Former Fentress Co. deputy indicted for selling agency-issued AR-15 rifle

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Fentress County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been indicted for selling his agency issued AR-15 rifle.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began investigating Derek Cull Richards, 42, after allegations of misconduct at the sheriff’s office. Agents determined while Richards was serving as a FCSO deputy, he sold his agency issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain.

Investigators were able to recover the weapon and Richards is no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.

Richards is charged with one count of Official Misconduct. Thursday, he turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

