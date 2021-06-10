Free summer learning enrichment activities for kids of all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School is out, but some parents are looking for ways to keep their child engaged throughout the summer.

Here are eight free activities kids of all ages can do to keep their wheels spinning this summer:

1. Cook together

2. Play educational games

3. Read

4. Watch documentaries

5. Grow a garden

6. Volunteer

7. Create crafts

8. Write snail mail

For pre-school and pre-kindergarten aged students the goal should be to strengthen their vocabulary and speech.

“They need to have that not only experience to play but to then talk about the play,” said Misty Moody, the Senior Director of Early Learning for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Talking with young learners while doing chores or at playgroups or camp helps kids develop phonics, knowledge and social skills.

“The more you can do those natural learning experiences at home, especially with our little people the faster we can close those learning gaps, so that when we actually come to the fall it may not be as noticeable,” explained Lisa Coons, Chief of Standards and Materials for the Tennessee Department of Education.

If you’re looking for free online math help click here.

