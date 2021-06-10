Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee calls for border crisis hearing

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty each said they supported the call for a hearing.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee called for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the crisis at the southern border and the alleged unaccompanied minors being flown into the state.

“We are writing to support your continued calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold an oversight hearing regarding the current border crisis,” the governors wrote in their letter to Senator Grassley. “We believe this hearing should also address the Biden Administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states.”

Lee made the call for the hearing alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Iowa and Tennessee have faced a number of alleged incidents where unaccompanied children were flown into the states with reportedly no notifications or plans from the federal government, according to Lee.

“These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process,” the governors wrote in their letter to Senator Grassley. “Additionally, the lack of transparency places an undue burden on our law enforcement partners to determine whether these types of flights constitute a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”

