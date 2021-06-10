Advertisement

Greyhound looking to hire drivers in Knoxville

The company hopes to hire a total of 600 employees throughout the year.
After a year of little to no travel, transportation companies are seeing increased demand.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a year of little to no travel, transportation companies are seeing increased demand.

Due to the new demand for travel, Greyhound Lines announced it is looking to hire 200 drivers in Knoxville immediately. The company hopes to hire a total of 600 employees throughout the year.

The new drivers are in addition to those that had been previously furloughed due to the pandemic.

Greyhound said drivers have the ability to “work from anywhere,” meaning they can also be based wherever they choose.

Currently, Greyhound is looking for drivers with full CDLs. Those interested are encouraged to check out Drive Greyhound for more information and an application.

