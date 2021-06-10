Advertisement

Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot a woman and child inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself.

The shooting took place Thursday at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera says authorities believe the man may have known his victims.

Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain, with more than 1,200 stores in the South. The company said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities.

Further information was not immediately available.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

