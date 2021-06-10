Advertisement

KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman

By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving a 2013 dark silver Mini Cooper with a black top.

If you have seen Dixon or know any information surrounding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Knox County Sheriffs Office Major Crimes Detective at 215-2243.

