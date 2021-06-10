Advertisement

Knox County Schools names new Chief of Security

Knox County Schools announced its new Chief of Security, Jason Perinard. He will replace Gus Paidousis on August 1, who is retiring July 31.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced its new Chief of Security, Jason Perinard. He will replace Gus Paidousis on August 1, who is retiring July 31.

According to a release from KCS, Perinard currently serves as the vice president of the Community Security Initiative at the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, serving 500 institutions and 100 schools. He also previously served in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years where he worked as a Special Agent for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and as an Investigations Officer for the USMC Criminal Investigation Division.

“Protecting the safety and security of our students, employees and school communities is vitally important,” said Superintendent Thomas. “I believe that Mr. Periard’s experience in law enforcement, program development and project management and his commitment to fostering strong relationships between educators and security professionals make him an outstanding choice to lead the Security Department. I also believe that Mr. Periard’s experience in diverse, multi-cultural communities and his emphasis on earning public trust will support our district’s efforts to promote a positive culture and make all students feel welcome.”

“I am thrilled and honored for the chance to serve with Knox County Schools,” said Periard. “Safety is an essential part of the district’s educational mission, and I look forward to helping foster a vibrant environment that supports learning in each of the district’s schools.”

