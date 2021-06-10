KPD investigating after Dandridge Ave drive-by shooting leaves one hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a drive-by shooting on Dandridge Avenue left one person hospitalized.

According to KPD, a 29-year-old man and two other individuals were walking along Dandridge Ave, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when an unknown person in a black SUV fired multiple rounds at the group. Officers arrived to the scene to find the 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

The shooting us under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.