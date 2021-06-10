Advertisement

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox