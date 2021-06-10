TBI offering $10,000 reward for new leads in 2014 Oak Ridge murder case

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will generate new leads in a 2014 Oak Ridge murder case.

According to the TBI, T.S. Thrasher, a husband and father of two was murdered inside his Oak Ridge apartment on the morning of on December 8, 2014 and the case remains unsolved.

According to officials, Thrasher’s wife heard a loud noise that sounded like gunshots in the apartment around 4:30 a.m. that day and called police. When officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department arrived at the Rolling Hills apartment complex, they discovered the victim, T.S. Thrasher dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said neighbors did not report noticing anything suspicious or out of the ordinary at the time of the incident.

“I feel like it was definitely not a random act,” said Special Agent John Hannon. “I feel like the person responsible for T.S.’s death was somebody he knew, somebody that he was close to.”

Family and friends said the victim was well liked and willing to help anyone in need.

“No one had a bad thing to say about him,” said Hannon. “Everyone says he was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. Friends stayed with him when they were struggling- whether that be with work or just didn’t have money, he was the type of person that would just take folks in.”

At the request of General Attorney Dave Clark, Governor Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Thrasher’s murderer(s). Investigators are hoping this reward will lead to a break in the case and justice for the then 29-year-old and his family.

“Sadly, T.S. was a young man, he was 29-yeras-old when he was murdered. He had and still has two little girls and a family that misses him, loves him and wants justice for him,” said Clark. “For these victims and all of our victims, the absence of justice is a horrible burden to bear and we need help bringing justice to this family and T.S. Thrasher.”

If your have nay information about this case, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

