Vols hosting ‘Big Orange Block Party’ for NCAA Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced plans to host a “Big Orange Block Party,” near Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the NCAA Baseball Super Regional games.

The Big Orange Block Party will begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Then 2.5 hours ahead of the first pitch on Sunday and Monday. The event is free for all fans and will feature a live big-screen game broadcast, games for children and access to concessions.

During the block party, Pat Head Summitt Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between Fraternity Park Drive and Todd Helton Drive (the left-field gate near the porches will remain accessible).

UT announced a limited number of standing-room-only tickets will go on sale at the front-entrance ticket window at Lindsey Nelson Stadium 90 minutes prior to each game. Fans are allowed to begin forming a line for standing-room-only tickets no earlier than 2 p.m. Saturday.

