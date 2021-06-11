Advertisement

3 convicted in federal court of Tennessee bank robberies

In three separate robberies of Memphis banks in 2018 and 2019, bank employees were restrained...
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three people face prison sentences after they were convicted in Tennessee federal court of using tracking devices and zip ties to abduct bank employees and steal more than $600,000.

Antonio Johnson 44, Travis Jackson 37, and Shalundra Johnson, 39, were found guilty after a four-day jury trial of kidnapping and bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Wednesday.

In three separate robberies of Memphis banks in 2018 and 2019, bank employees were restrained in zip ties and taken from their homes at gunpoint. The defendants forced the employees to take them to the banks, where they stole money, prosecutors said.

In two cases, the robbers placed tracking devices on the employees’ vehicles, which allowed them to determine where the bank workers lived.

Jackson faces 41 years in federal prison. Antonio Johnson faces 34 years. Shalundra Johnson faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

All three are scheduled to be sentenced in September.

