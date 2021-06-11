Anderson County teacher named ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the Grand Oaks Elementary School teachers in Anderson County has been named a finalist in the state for teacher of the year.

Elizabeth Evans has been with the school for half a dozen years after she interned there.

“This year has been just so different than anything we’ve ever had to experience before, so it’s almost like additionally special because of that,” said Evans.

Evans was nominated by her school then advanced to the district and regional levels.

She is competing against eight other teachers across the state.

The fourth grade teacher also helps with the summer learning programs.

Evans will have a virtual interview later in June.

