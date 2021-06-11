Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces a plan to build a border wall and arrest migrants.
Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden chat at the beach on Thursday ahead of a...
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox