CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clarksville Police are searching for a runaway child, Jadyaiz Johns.

He was last seen Friday morning in the area of Cranklen Circle and Jack Miller Blvd., according to authorities.

Johns is 4′9, 100lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

