Cookies recalled after dairy allergen not listen on packaging

So far there have been no reports of the product causing illness, but the TDA wants consumers to be aware of the dairy allergen
The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence...
The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence of dairy.(The Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By Arial Starks
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) recalled Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies due to dairy being an ingredient in the product, but was not listen on the packaging.

The 6 oz. pack of cookies containing the undeclared allergen was distributed by Too Good Gourmet. of Lorenzo, Calif. and is identified with the best by date of Nov. 17, 2021 and UPC 11110-05278.

The allergen was detected during routine sampling and tasting of products at a Kroger store in Sevierville, Tennessee.

