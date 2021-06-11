Advertisement

DENSO hosting fast-track hiring event

Participants can also win tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark or a $100 gas card.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility in Maryville.

The company will host a fast-track hiring event at Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount campus located at 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway on Wednesday, June 16.

Reservations are required to attend the event. Interested individuals can register online or call 865-982-7000 ext. 2553. Applicants are required to have a high school diploma or equivalent certification required; manufacturing experience is not a requirement.

New employees will receive a $500 sign-on bonus and be provided with competitive pay starting at $16/hr. for 2nd and 3rd shifts and $15/hr. for 1st shifts, with increases to more than $22/hr.

At the event, participants will DENSO’s computer-based plant skills review test. Those who successfully pass will be interviewed by a recruiter. Those who successfully interview will be given a contingent job offer.

Participants can also win tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark or a $100 gas card.

