Father of three says his kids and wife ‘will be ok’ following scary I-75 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a crash involving a semi-truck and two cars injured six people on I-75 in Loudon County. Of those six injured, four of them were the family of Joshua Rolen.

Joshua has a 16, 12, and three-year-old child. All of his children and his wife were in a Chevrolet Traverse that was involved in the wreck. The father of three got the call from first responders while he was at work and immediately came to the scene where he saw his kids, while his wife was already airlifted to UT Medical Center to be treated for a broken arm, fractured pelvis, and a brain bleed.

Parker, Joshua’s 16-year-old, is already home after having a fracture in his vertebrae.

Shayla, the 12-year-old, is still in ICU with a bruised liver and is currently in a big neck brace that goes past her shoulders.

Paxton, the three-year-old, suffered a fractured skull, and a cut on his head. He was in the third row of the car which was badly damaged in the wreck. Joshua attributes his safety to the seatbelt and harness that he was in that was still intact when first responders got to him.

Joshua says he’s thankful for the first responders’ help and says all of his family members are expected to make a full recovery.

