Flash flood risk continues through Friday evening

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a hotter and drier weekend before a calmer week follows.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Flash Flood Watch continues for much of Northeast Tennessee and goes through the Valley. For the moment, that lasts through midnight tonight. Downpours lead to a WVLT First Alert through about 7:00 p.m. That’s when the biggest downpours fade.

While a few showers and an isolated storm track from north to south Saturday morning, the afternoon looks better. It’s cooler and quieter (drier) most of next week.

The Flash Flood Watch lasts until midnight
The Flash Flood Watch lasts until midnight(WVLT)

WHAT TO EXPECT

Slow-moving downpours are the big issue for the First Alert, not the strength of these storms, per se. The storms will last through about 8:00-9:00 p.m. - at least the heaviest stuff. Flash flooding appears to have been worst in Whitley County, Kentucky, where 3-4″ of rain fell close to downtown Williamsburg.

Ponding is the biggest concern this evening, with hydroplaning a risk. Fog builds back in Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The good news is we look to somewhat dry out this weekend. A few pop-up storms are possible Saturday with fewer rain chances on Sunday. If you are looking for the best day to go outside this weekend, it looks to be Sunday but I think a lot of us could stay dry Saturday as well. It will be steamy both days with highs near 87 on Saturday and near 88 on Sunday. We’ll hang onto the high humidity as well.

Humidity dies down next week
Humidity dies down next week(WVLT)

We look to finally get a break from the muggy weather next week. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are also in that 8-day forecast! Overnight lows could even drop into the 50s next week!

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

