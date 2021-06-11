Advertisement

Former Fentress Co. deputy arrested on theft charges

Johnny C. Dishman, 50(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a former Fentress County deputy has been indicted on theft charges.

According to TBI, agents began an investigation on allegations brought forth by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020. During the investigation, authorities discovered Johnny C. Dishman, 50, who was serving as a deputy at the time, allegedly used his county-issued fuel card for personal use.

A Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Dishman with one count of Theft over $2,500, one count of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and one count of Official Misconduct.

Dishman was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond on Friday.

Dishman is no longer employed by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

