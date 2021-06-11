Isolated flash flooding is possible today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of East Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia until midnight.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Highs will only top out near 81 today with cloudy skies and heavy downpours. We will likely see more widespread showers today compared to yesterday. Some of these showers and storms will be heavy and slow, so we could see some localized flooding issues which is why a First Alert is in effect for today.

The Flash Flood Watch lasts until midnight (WVLT)

Make sure to have that WVLT Weather App with you today so you can see when heavy rain or lightning is in your area. We’ll drop to 69 degrees tonight with showers slowly pushing out of here.

LOOKING AHEAD

The good news is we look to somewhat dry out this weekend. A few pop-up storms are possible Saturday with fewer rain chances on Sunday. If you are looking for the best day to go outside this weekend, it looks to be Sunday but I think a lot of us could stay dry Saturday as well. It will be steamy both days with highs near 87 on Saturday and near 88 on Sunday. We’ll hang onto the high humidity as well.

Humidity dies down next week (WVLT)

We look to finally get a break from the muggy weather next week. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures are also in that 8-day forecast! Overnight lows could even drop into the 50s next week!

Friday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

