Kingsport murder suspect arrested in New Orleans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced a Kingsport murder suspect on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list was arrested in New Orleans.

According to Kingsport Police, Zachary Felton was arrested in Louisiana Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Officials said Felton was wanted in connection to a May 15 shooting. Felton is charged with first-degree murder, vandalism of a monitoring device and vandalism in connection to the fatal shooting.

UPDATE: #MostWanted fugitive Zachery Felton has been apprehended in New Orleans.



