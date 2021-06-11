Advertisement

Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times

Hospital staff said the victim was stabbed approximately 20 to 30 times.
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 20 to 30 times while she slept.

According to reports, KCSO deputies were called to a home on the 8300 block of White Ash Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to an alleged stabbing incident that took place on the 8700 block of Raindrop Road.

On the scene, deputies spoke with the individual who reported the incident. That person told officers the victim managed to drive from Raindrop Lane to the home on White Ash Lane, according to court records. The victim was then transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR.

The victim told investigators she was in the basement asleep when she woke to her boyfriend Ramzy Abidi, 25, allegedly stabbing her.

Hospital staff said the victim was stabbed approximately 20 to 30 times. One of the stab wounds caused the victim’s lung to collapse, according to reports.

Abidi is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence...
Cookies recalled after dairy allergen not listen on packaging