Knoxville officers rescue injured goose in Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials responded to an unusual call Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Police Department Animal Control was called to Chilhowee Park in response to an injured goose.

Officers jumped in the Parks and Rec canoes and kayaks to help rescue the goose in the Chilhowee Park pond. The canoes are typically used for recreational programming, according to Knoxville Parks.

Officials said the goose is expected to make a full recovery.

While maybe not a true “wild goose chase”, a Parks & Rec canoe & kayak, normally used for recreational programming, were called upon to assist @Knoxville_PD Animal Control rescue an injured goose at the Chilhowee Park pond.The goose is expected to make a full recovery! pic.twitter.com/IVAc5mkbSO — Knoxville Parks (@KnoxvilleParks) June 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.