Knoxville officers rescue injured goose in Chilhowee Park

Officials said the goose is expected to make a full recovery.
Knoxville Police Department Animal Control was called to Chilhowee Park in response to an...
Knoxville Police Department Animal Control was called to Chilhowee Park in response to an injured goose.(Knoxville Parks)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials responded to an unusual call Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Police Department Animal Control was called to Chilhowee Park in response to an injured goose.

Officers jumped in the Parks and Rec canoes and kayaks to help rescue the goose in the Chilhowee Park pond. The canoes are typically used for recreational programming, according to Knoxville Parks.

Officials said the goose is expected to make a full recovery.

