Knoxville police offering up to $50K for new information in 2020 murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking more information into the 2020 murder of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh.

According to police, on June 11, 2020, officers responded to the BJ’s Food Mart located at 2310 E. Magnolia Avenue, where Iysheh was found dead in the parking lot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a Black male wearing a hoodie. Investigators said they have reason to believe there were more people in the parking lot at the time of the incident and witnessed the shooting, but those individuals have yet to come forward with any information relevant to the investigation.

Investigators said they continue to pursue any and all active leads, but have not arrested or charged any suspects in connection to her death.

Iysheh’s family has increased the reward offer to up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Iysheh’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.