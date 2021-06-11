Advertisement

Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville

The congresswoman says she’s worked through sources at homeland security looking for answers.
By Kyle Grainger
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger says she’s still trying to get to the bottom of who was on planes that landed in Knoxville and Chattanooga two weeks ago carrying unaccompanied minors.

She said she’d heard the reports that immigrant children were onboard, but can’t confirm it.

The congresswoman says she’s worked through sources at homeland security looking for answers. She wants to know who’s funding the movement of these people, where they are from and if they are children, where’s their parents.

These are all questions she says she’s taking back to Washington next week.

“We can’t get answers to, who sent them over here, the closest thing I’ve got to an answer is some of these NGO’s or non-governmental agencies are billing and taking them. I think Chattanooga was a Baptist group, I don’t know much about, that are working with some of the agencies, and they’re paying for housing, for food, for clothing or education.”

