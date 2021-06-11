A special ‘thanks’ to first responders who were on scene of Loudon Co. child struck, killed by tree

LOUDON Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a child who was struck and killed by a falling tree last month are saying a special ‘thank you’ to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office for responding to the scene of the incident and caring for their loved one in his final moments. July 11, 2021 marked Tyson Porcella’s 16th birthday.

Tyson’s mother Julie and grandmother Patty took some of Tyson’s favorite snacks to share with LCSO deputies Friday to thank them for their compassion and help during one of the hardest days of their lives.

“This young man’s memories and legacy will live on in our hearts for a long time to come. He and his family touched our lives in ways that no words will ever describe,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Tyson was one of two teens who were struck by a falling tree last month while doing a service project that involved cleaning a yard and raking leaves in northern Loudon County.

One teen was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other teen identified by Young Life Loudon County as 15-year-old Tyson Porcella was pronounced dead at the scene by the sheriff’s office.

Officials determined Tyson’s death was a “complete act of nature.”

A celebration for Tyson’s first heavenly birthday will take place Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. at the Lenoir City Park under shelter #3.

