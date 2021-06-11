Advertisement

Tennessee approves comprehensive litter study

The Tennessee River contains more microplastics per gallon than any other studied river in the world.
By Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations has voted to begin a comprehensive study of litter pollution in the state.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation advocated for the study. The group says in a news release that $15 million in taxpayer money is spent to clean up litter each year. In spite of that effort, the Tennessee River contains more microplastics per gallon than any other studied river in the world.

The Wildlife Federation says impacts to Tennessee’s economy include negative tourist perception and $60 million a year in agricultural damage.

