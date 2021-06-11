Advertisement

Tennessee Rep. Harshbarger wants East Tennesseans to get back to work

She said in an interview with WVLT News, that the unemployment benefits and child tax credits people are getting is encouraging them to stay home because they make more money.
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger says it’s time for Americans to get back to work and wants East Tennessee to be the leader that sets the example for the country.

She said in an interview with WVLT News, that the unemployment benefits and child tax credits people are getting is encouraging them to stay home because they make more money.

Harshbarger said that she’s working with her Republican colleagues on a solid plan to get people back to work.

She says East Tennessee and Sevier County are role models for the country on how to get back open. Now she wants to be a leader in getting people back to work.

“You want to know, I have one simple statement for that. These businesses are competing with the U.S. government for employees. If you’re going to be conducive enough to give them unemployment through August, September and now they’re giving a supplement for every child you have these people are smarter, figure out that I make more money sitting at home than I do if I go back to work,” she said.

She’s hopeful that changes in policy will get people back to work.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramzy Abidi, 25
Knoxville man allegedly stabbed sleeping girlfriend nearly 30 times
Crystele Dixon was last seen Tuesday in the South Knoxville area. She is believed to be driving...
KCSO attempting to locate missing 39-year-old woman
Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
Dead End getting creative to keep its employees.
East Tenn employers struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, offering incentives to new hires
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket

Latest News

Kids from Powell daycare found in street after gate left open, man says
Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street
The 415th engineer unit in Knoxville specializes in construction and will be supporting...
“It’s going to be tough” | Fifteen U.S. Army engineers say goodbye to family before Kuwait mission
Diana Harshbarger
Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
First Alert Friday evening but then calmer and drier
The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence...
Cookies recalled after dairy allergen not listen on packaging