Tennessee Rep. Harshbarger wants East Tennesseans to get back to work

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger says it’s time for Americans to get back to work and wants East Tennessee to be the leader that sets the example for the country.

She said in an interview with WVLT News, that the unemployment benefits and child tax credits people are getting is encouraging them to stay home because they make more money.

Harshbarger said that she’s working with her Republican colleagues on a solid plan to get people back to work.

She says East Tennessee and Sevier County are role models for the country on how to get back open. Now she wants to be a leader in getting people back to work.

“You want to know, I have one simple statement for that. These businesses are competing with the U.S. government for employees. If you’re going to be conducive enough to give them unemployment through August, September and now they’re giving a supplement for every child you have these people are smarter, figure out that I make more money sitting at home than I do if I go back to work,” she said.

She’s hopeful that changes in policy will get people back to work.

