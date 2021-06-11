Two Powell daycare employees fired after children reportedly found in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two employees at a Powell daycare have been fired after a man says he spotted two young children in the road without supervision.

A father and his daughter told WVLT News they were driving down the road in Powell when they spotted two toddlers in the street outside Mudpies and Music Daycare.

Terrell Minor Sr. said he was driving his daughter Tierra Minor to dance class when they spotted two young children in the middle of the road.

“Two little babies. They were just in the middle of the road,” Minor Sr. said. “One had a basketball and the other was trailing him running up the middle of the street.”

Minor Sr. said multiple cars were driving down the road and honking their horns due to the children being in the middle of the road. Minor Sr. said he and his daughter jumped out of their vehicle, picked up the children and placed them back inside the daycare’s gate.

Minor Sr. said two other children were at the edge of the gate attempting to get out. He said he was concerned that he should stay after he saw an employee sitting down with her back turned to the children attempting to get out of the gate.

Minor Sr. said he shouted at the employee that the children were in the street before leaving the scene.

“It was kind of shocking to me to see babies running in the street,” Minor Sr. said.

Minor Sr. said if he were a parent with a child at that daycare, he would take his kids out of the facility.

“If I wouldn’t have picked them kids up they would’ve been gone,” Minor Sr. said.

The owner of Mudpies and Music Daycare, Kara MaKamey, confirmed two employees were fired, “due to the fact their level of supervision did not meet our standards”.

The daycare released the following statement to WVLT regarding the incident. The statement was also sent to parents of children at the daycare.

“As many of you are aware there was an incident yesterday afternoon when the latch on a newly installed fence broke and two children briefly left the secured outside play area. Thankfully, the children were quickly recovered uninjured, the gate has been repaired, and the employees charged with supervising those children have been terminated. We have also reported the incident to state licensing authorities and will comply with any recommendations that they have in order to ensure that parents can remain confident that their children will be safe and secure while in our care.

Mudpies and Music has been in operation in the Powell community for twenty-eight years and nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children we care for, and the trust of their parents. As the founder and owner of Mudpies and Music, and also as a mother, I understand you may have questions or concerns. I am here for you. Trust is earned through transparency, and in that light I invite you to reach out to me personally to arrange a tour of the facility, to see the changes that we’ve implemented, or to answer any questions you may have. As always, you can also check in on your children any time through our online camera system”

